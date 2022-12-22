Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Wind Chill Warning for the surrounding Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area.

The warning goes in effect 6:00am Friday morning and runs until 1:00pm Saturday afternoon.

Wind Chilly Warning for the tri-state area.

As a cold front moves on through the Ohio Valley, we will see temperatures rapidly drop from the low 40’s to the single digits. Cold temperatures along with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and wind gusts of 40-45 mph, could make our feel like temperatures as low as -25 to -30 degrees.

Forecast wind chills into Friday evening.

Make sure to bring pets indoors and bundle up if you have to head out at any point Friday. Cover any bare skin, as temperatures this cold with winds this strong, it takes only 30 minutes to get frostbite on exposed skin.

The severe weather team will continue to have updates as this system continues to move on in!