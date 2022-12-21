Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Wind Chill Watch for the surrounding Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This watch goes into effect Friday morning and runs until Saturday afternoon.

Winter weather alerts for the tri-state area.

As our winds shift and blow from the west, this will usher in Arctic air into the Ohio Valley and plummet temperatures from Friday morning into the lunchtime hours.

Wind gusts of 40-45 mph are possible under sustained winds of 20-25 mph.

Forecast wind chills into Friday afternoon.

As wind chills reach the dangerous category, please do not forget your pets outside. If it is too cold for you, it is too cold for them. Even with fur. Bring them indoors!