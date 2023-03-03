CHARLESTON, WV – On Feb. 16, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in response to forecasted hazardous weather.

The State of Emergency remains in place for 30 days, and as such, State agencies, external partners, and resources remain on standby to respond quickly should help be needed.

Currently, a Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the state, and an Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for some Eastern counties.

The State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) continues at Partial Activation. The WVEMD will closely monitor weather threats, stream levels, and remain in close contact with local emergency managers across the state for the duration of this event.

Check National Weather Service Watches, Warnings or Advisories for all areas of West Virginia here.