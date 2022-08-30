CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—10 puppies are in need of homes after the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter says they were found on the side of a road.

The shelter says that the puppies were found in a box marked “seafood,” and the box was put in a wire crate, which was left on the side of Blue Sulphur Rd.

They say that it was very hot and humid outside, and when the puppies were found, they were overheated and stressed.

Courtesy: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter

The shelter says that, even though their facilities are packed, they bleached and cleaned the back part of their women’s restroom to house the puppies. They say that the puppies should still be with their mother, but they are able to eat wet food and drink water from bowls.

Anyone who is willing to foster or rescue these puppies should message the shelter on Facebook or call the shelter at 304-696-5551.