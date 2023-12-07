MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has released information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on December 6 in Mercer County, West Virginia.

According to officials, Troopers with the Princeton Detachment were dispatched by Mercer County 911 to Ceres Hollow Road in Bluefield, WV, in response to a male subject holding several occupants at gunpoint.

Reports show that troopers arrived nine minutes after being dispatched and, upon arrival, discovered a white male and white female suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Officials say that when troopers made entry into the residence, they discovered an 11-year-old black female and a black male, both deceased from gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, police identified the deceased male as the shooter to be Kenneth Smith, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The wounded subjects were immediately given medical care by Troopers on scene and transported to Princeton Community Hospital and then to Roanoke Memorial in critical condition.

West Virginia State Police Crime Scene was contacted to assist with the scene investigation, with Troopers C.W. Havens and D.A. Miller conducting the investigation.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, December 7, 2023)