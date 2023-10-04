CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while going to a school bus stop in Milton, according to the town’s police department.

The Milton Police Department says this happened near the intersection of Brenda Street and Route 60 around 7:05 a.m. They say he was on his way to catch a school bus.

They say he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for observation.

The Milton Police Department is investigating.