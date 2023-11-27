A 13-year-old from West Virginia recently sold a pig she raised and donated it to WVU Medicine Children’s

Ashley Smith, of Taylor County, West Virginia is a member of the Knottsville All Stars 4-H Club and the Taylor County junior livestock program.

One of Ashley’s pigs sold for $4,500 and Ashley took her money and donated it to the WVU Medicine Children’s Child Life program.

Ashley selected Child Life because she wants to make a hospital stay better. “I know kids are going to get sick,” she said, “if I can make one patient’s stay a little bit brighter, it’s worth it. I’m glad I can help put a smile on their face.”

The Child Life Program supports patients in coping with the stress and uncertainty of illness, injury, disability, and hospitalization.

Ashley is no stranger to supporting the hospital. She has donated to our Hostetler Family Resource Center, stuffed animals to our Child Life Program and purchased pizzas for WVU Medicine’s IT department.