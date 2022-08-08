West Virginia State Police say a 14-year-old child is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident.

Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay and the adult was dead when officers arrived.

Police told news outlets an investigation found the juvenile shot the adult following domestic violence incidents throughout the day in which the adult was the aggressor.

Police say the teen was placed in the custody of child protective services and the ongoing investigation was turned over to the local prosecutor for further review.