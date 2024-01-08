WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) So far 16 dilapidated buildings have been torn down in the city of Wellsburg, West Virginia

It’s part of their first phase project to remove dilapidated properties that were eye sores and public nuisances properties.

They have tore down 14 residential and two business properties and hope to get a couple more in before April.

As far as the land goes, they are planning to auction them off in the Spring.

City officials say the hope is to turn those properties around and create new growth in the community.

“Redevelopment properties just enhances your growth potential. So we’re pretty ecstatic, we’ve got a pretty good response on some of our vacant businesses, where people are moving in and trying to create small businesses. We continue to work with our URA to refurbish some of those and get those moving, so we’re moving along.” Stephen Maguschak – Wellsburg City Manager

The city has applied for another dilapidated property grant for phase two of the project.

They hope to tear down an old school and several other blighted properties.