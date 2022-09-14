SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend.

According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. The child was transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, and the incident is still under investigation, according to the release.

Since the accident, the Harrison County community has rallied around the child’s family to raise money for medical and funeral bills. Rocket Chassis, a Shinnston business, has held several auctions of racing gear to raise money for the family. One of those auctions ended Wednesday, and a second auction will close on Thursday at noon. The business has also set up a GoFundMe so that the child’s parents can take additional time off work. As of Wednesday evening, it has raised more than $33,000.

Another local business, Randy’s Mountain Jewelry, is working to create memorial jewelry pieces for the child’s family using beads from his amber teething necklace.