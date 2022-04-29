FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A teenager has died after being struck by a vehicle in Fayette County.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to a call around 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Route 16, also known as Court Street, south of Gatewood Road. Officers say at the scene they learned the 17-year-old male had been riding a skateboard in the roadway when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police say the area of Court Street where the incident happened is “an unlit area.”

According to the FPD, the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and attempted to render aid to the teen until medical crews arrived. The teenager was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The incident is still under investigation, and authorities say the names of the teenager and the driver will not be released.

Along with the FPD, the Fayetteville Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the scene.