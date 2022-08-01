Police say a gunman fatally shot two people at a nail salon in West Virginia before officers fired at the shooter, killing him.

Summersville police said Friday that officers responded to an active shooter Thursday evening at Jo’s Nails & Spa.

Police say two officers shot the gunman and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the alleged shooter as 52-year-old Patrick Wayne Cater and the two victims as 45-year-old Khuyen Van Le and 40-year-old Phi Anh Le.

The two victims were married coworkers.

Police Chief John Nowak said Cater had been working there earlier, left, and came back with a semiautomatic pistol.