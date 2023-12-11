Looking to travel to a winter wonderland in West Virginia? Two towns in West Virginia have been named to that list.

Architectural Digest put a list together of the top winter wonderland destinations across six wintry categories while using data from Yelp, Airbnb, and other platforms.

Davis is the Top Winter Wonderland Destination in West Virginia — Davis ranks 43rd among all cities in our study, 13th for luxury short-term lodging availability, 26th for Après-ski scene, 43rd for scenic value, and 80th for winter activities.

Davis is also tied for first on the quality of dinning and bars.

Snowshoe is the #2 Top Winter Wonderland Destination in West Virginia — Snowshoe ranks 88th among all cities in our study, 63rd for winter activities, 68th for luxury short-term lodging availability, 85th for Après-ski scene, and 86th for scenic value.

The top 5 US Winter Wonderland Destinations according to Architectural Digest is Vail, Colorado; Aspen Colorado; Beaver Creek, Colorado; Keystone, Colorado; and Lake Tahoe, California.