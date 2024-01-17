CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For West Virginians or tourists who are looking to spend more time outside in 2024, here are some of the best hikes in the state.

AllTrails, which has a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Tourism, has compiled a list of the top hiking sports in the state, and there’s something for everyone, no matter your skill or fitness level.

Below are the top 20 trails on AllTrails’ list, organized by difficulty. Unsurprisingly, many of the top trails are located in the state’s two national parks: New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and Harpers Ferry National Historic Park.

Easy Trails

#3. Endless Wall Trail at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – 3.2 miles (Fayette County)

#4. Long Point Trail at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – 3.0 miles (Fayette County)

#9. Grandview Rim Trail to Turkey Spur Rock at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – 3.1 miles (Raleigh County)

#16. Canyon Rim Overlook Boardwalk at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – 0.5 miles (Fayette County)

#19. Lindy Point Overlook at Blackwater Falls State Park – 0.7 miles (Tucker County)

Moderate Trails

#1. Maryland Heights via Harper's Ferry at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park – 4.5 miles (Jefferson County)

#5. Seneca Rocks Trail at Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area – 3.6 miles (Pendleton County)

#6. Big Schloss via Wolf Gap Trail at Wolf Gap Recreation Area (Hardy County)

#8. Diamond Point Overlook via Endless Wall Trail at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – 2.4 miles (Fayette County)

#11. Castle Rock Trail at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – 1.1 miles (Raleigh County)

#13. Raven Rock Trail at Coopers Rock State Forest – 2.6 miles (Monongalia County)

#14. Blackwater Falls at Blackwater Falls State Park – 0.4 miles (Tucker County)

#15. Elakala to Yellow Birch Trail at Blackwater Falls State Park – 4.6 miles (Tucker County)

#17. Harpers Ferry Lower Town Trail Loop at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park – 4.1 miles (Jefferson County)

#20. Visitor Center to Maryland Heights Loop at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park – 9.5 miles (Jefferson County)

Hard Trails

#2. Maryland Heights Loop at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park – 6.5 miles (Jefferson County)

#7. Loudoun Height Trail to Split Rock at Harpers Ferry National Historic Park – 5.9 miles (Jefferson County)

#10. North Fork Mountain Trail to Chimney Top at Potomac Wildlife Management Area – 5.0 miles (Grant County)

#12. Kaymoor Miners Trail at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve – 1.5 miles (Fayette County)

#18. Bear Rocks and Lions Head Loop at Dolly Sods Wilderness – 18.7 miles (Tucker County)

To find a hike near you, you can use the AllTrails interactive map below.