West Virginia State Police say three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church.

Police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Braxton Allan Miller of Charleston, 19-year-old James Dean Elmore of Beckley and a juvenile boy were charged in the case.

Police say the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County was reported Sunday morning but had started the night before.

Miller and the juvenile were charged with arson and conspiracy, while Elmore was charged with accessory after the fact and conspiracy.

All were being held.

It wasn’t clear whether they had attorneys who could comment on their cases.