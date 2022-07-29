UPDATE (11:18 a.m. on Friday, July 29): Three people are dead after an active shooter situation in Summersville on Thursday night.

Summersville PD says that they responded to an active shooter at Joe’s Nails in Summersville at 6:38 p.m. They say that the shooter shot and killed two people, and police officers engaged and shot the shooter.

The shooter was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

West Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation.

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Merchants Walk parking area is closed to the public, according to the Summersville Fire Department. They say only first responders are allowed in the parking lot.

The post ends up, “Sorry for the inconvenience but your corporation will be much appreciated.”

There is no context given for why the parking area is closed to the public.

This is a developing story.