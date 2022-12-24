CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.

This will support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to partner with many of the following universities and agencies on this effort: Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap.