BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four teens allegedly caused a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Detention Center in Julian Saturday evening.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.

He says they caused damage to the facility. A team of corrections officers and police entered the room, where the four gave up.

West Virginia State Police, Boone County Sheriff and Madison Police Department were on the scene.