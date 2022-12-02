U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. service academy nominations for 29 qualified high school seniors from 18 counties throughout West Virginia.
Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Senator Capito that reviewed each application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations. Additionally, Senator Capito released a video message congratulating the nominees.
“Each year, I have the honor of nominating young West Virginians for admission to our nation’s prestigious service academies. This year, I hosted four Academy Day events across West Virginia and reviewed a number of really impressive applications. After thorough review, I am proud to announce that I have selected 29 wonderful students from 18 West Virginia counties to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. These students truly represent our best and our brightest, and I am confident in their ability to become the next generation of our leaders in our nation. To all of our nominees: Congratulations!”Senator Capito
Service Academy Nominees are listed below:
U.S. Air Force Academy
Hietam Rayan Belhachmi- Berkeley County
Andrew Keagan Davis- Berkeley County
Sara Marie Ellem- Wood County
Noah S. Endres- Lincoln County
Hayden Karl Hatfield- Kanawha County
Andrew Scott Heil- Monongalia County
Andrew Scott Hunt- Jackson County
Bradford Ray Hurt- Mercer County
Maci Gwen Lunsford- Cabell County
Luke Michael Sweat- Brooke County
Samuel E. Templeton- Kanawha County
Chase J. Trembly- Wood County
U.S. Military Academy
Braydie Christian Carr- Monroe County
Taylor G. Flowers- Hancock County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy
Quinn J. Healey- Jefferson County
Ryan Michael Hefner- Jefferson County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy
Robert Ezekiel Matthias Lilly- Preston County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy
Josiah Thomas Richardson- Mercer County
Ayden Michael Ash Ward- Harrison County
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Christian Kip Gottlieb- Jefferson County
*Also nominated to the U.S Naval Academy
U.S. Naval Academy
Charles F. Frizzell- Marshall County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy
Declan W. Hall- Berkeley County
Ryan Reece Hall- Harrison County
Kendall J. Itobi- Jefferson County
Olivia Lucille Kiger-Camilo- Ohio County
Elijah Allen Schetrom- Hardy County
Chandler Scott Schmidt- Cabell County
Samuel Gene Stotler- Berkeley County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Merchant Marine Academies
Meghan Elise Taylor- Putnam County
*Also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy