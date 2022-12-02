U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. service academy nominations for 29 qualified high school seniors from 18 counties throughout West Virginia.

Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Senator Capito that reviewed each application, interviewed candidates and made recommendations. Additionally, Senator Capito released a video message congratulating the nominees.

“Each year, I have the honor of nominating young West Virginians for admission to our nation’s prestigious service academies. This year, I hosted four Academy Day events across West Virginia and reviewed a number of really impressive applications. After thorough review, I am proud to announce that I have selected 29 wonderful students from 18 West Virginia counties to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. These students truly represent our best and our brightest, and I am confident in their ability to become the next generation of our leaders in our nation. To all of our nominees: Congratulations!” Senator Capito

Service Academy Nominees are listed below:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Hietam Rayan Belhachmi- Berkeley County

Andrew Keagan Davis- Berkeley County

Sara Marie Ellem- Wood County

Noah S. Endres- Lincoln County

Hayden Karl Hatfield- Kanawha County

Andrew Scott Heil- Monongalia County

Andrew Scott Hunt- Jackson County

Bradford Ray Hurt- Mercer County

Maci Gwen Lunsford- Cabell County

Luke Michael Sweat- Brooke County

Samuel E. Templeton- Kanawha County

Chase J. Trembly- Wood County

U.S. Military Academy

Braydie Christian Carr- Monroe County

Taylor G. Flowers- Hancock County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy

Quinn J. Healey- Jefferson County

Ryan Michael Hefner- Jefferson County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy

Robert Ezekiel Matthias Lilly- Preston County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy

Josiah Thomas Richardson- Mercer County

Ayden Michael Ash Ward- Harrison County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Christian Kip Gottlieb- Jefferson County

*Also nominated to the U.S Naval Academy

U.S. Naval Academy

Charles F. Frizzell- Marshall County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy

Declan W. Hall- Berkeley County

Ryan Reece Hall- Harrison County

Kendall J. Itobi- Jefferson County

Olivia Lucille Kiger-Camilo- Ohio County

Elijah Allen Schetrom- Hardy County

Chandler Scott Schmidt- Cabell County

Samuel Gene Stotler- Berkeley County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Merchant Marine Academies

Meghan Elise Taylor- Putnam County

*Also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy