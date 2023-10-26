Five people have been arrested after officials say they received multiple complaints about sales of hemp derived cannabinoids (THC Products) to underage people.

Wetzel County Sheriff Michael Koontz said they investigated into the allegation and arrested five people from four different vape shops in New Martinsville, WV.

Kevin Cook, age 48 of New Martinsville, Jonathan Livingston, age 29 of New Martinsville, Ahmed Abdullah li Saleh, age 25 of Brooklyn NY, Abdul Rahman Faisal Nasser, age 31 of Brooklyn NY, and Chems Eddin Bellamech, age 23 of Cincinnati OH, have all been charged with delivery of a hemp derived cannabinoid to a person under the age of 21.

The offense is a felony and is punishable by 1 to 5 year in jail.