MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday’s Powerball reached over $2 billion, but the drawing ended up taking place on Tuesday morning because one state needed more time to balance. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the Powerball was 10.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased, according to a press release sent by the lottery.

The ticket holder is asked to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim their prize. It encouraged all players to check their tickets because there are nine ways to win.

The next scheduled drawing is on Wednesday, then there will be another drawing on Saturday.

This comes after another $50,000 ticket was sold in Marion County last week.