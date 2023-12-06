WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Murder can be found in every state and West Virginia is no exception.

While there are numerous crimes that happen across the state, some stand out more than others. According to Only In Your State, here are six famous murder cases that happened in West Virginia

Leah Hickman

21-year-old Leah Hickman was a journalism student at Marshall University. In 2007, she was strangled and it was a week before her body was discovered in a crawl space in her apartment. Her killer has not been found.

Skylar Neese

On July 6, 2012, 16-year-old Skylar Neese went missing. It was six months before there was information about what happened to her. Her best friend Rachel Shoaf revealed to the police that she and Sheila Eddy had stabbed Neese before dumping her body in the woods. When speaking to the police, Shoaf explained that they had murdered Neese because they did not want to be her friend any more. Rachel Shoaf was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and Sheila Eddy was sentenced to life in prison.

Samantha Burns

19-year-old Samantha Burns, a Marshall University Community and Technical College student, went missing in 2002. She had been driving home to visit family, however she never made it there. In 2005, Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks admitted that they had kidnapped and murdered her. Basham and Fulks are both on death row for Burns’ murder and the murder of South Carolina woman, Alice Donovan. Despite Fulks taking investigators to the area, Burns’ remains have not been discovered.

Kanawha Sniper Killings

In 2003, Jeanie Patton, Okey Ray Meadows Jr., and Gary Carrier Jr. were killed at gas stations in the Kanawha Valley, in sniper-style shootings. Shawn Lester, who was a suspect for the murders, pleaded guilty to Patton’s death and was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2012.

West Virginia State Troopers killed in line of duty

While on patrol in Clay County in August 2012, Troopers Eric Workman and Marshall Bailey responded to reports of an erratic driver where they pulled over and arrested Luke Baber. As they waited for a tow truck for Baber’s car, Baber pulled a hidden gun while handcuffed and killed both troopers. Later on, Baber was killed by police.

Jody Hunt

In 2014, Jody Lee Hunt, of Monongalia County, shot four people consisting of his ex-girlfriend Sharon Berkshire, Michael Frum and Jody Taylor, both of whom Berkshire had been involved with, and business rival Doug Brady, before killing himself.

Many crimes happen across the state, but there are some that are more widely recognized. These are only a few murders that have happened in the Mountain State that catch people’s attention.