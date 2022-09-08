A 6-year-old is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a 6-year-old autistic boy was reported missing in Washington, WV, by his father.

The Office says the boy wandered from their home, according to the father.

After a search, the boy was discovered in a pool at a nearby residence unresponsive.

Deputies say the boy could not be revived by medical personnel.

The incident is under investigation by Coroner Mike StClair and the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

No foul play is suspected at this time by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also said, ‘Out of respect to the family, the sheriff’s office has no intentions of releasing the names or address of those involved at this time.’