PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after their vehicle was pulled over in Barbour County and law enforcement found seven children that did not have seat belts or car seats, deputies said.

Xzavier Anderson

On Feb. 11, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were in the area of U.S. Rt. 33 near Talbot Road in Barbour County when they observed a black vehicle with “multiple stickers in the back glass, a loud exhaust and a read driver’s side tire that appeared to be extremely low on air,” according to a criminal complaint.

Elizabeth Gregory

At that point, deputies executed a traffic stop on the vehicle and upon making contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Xzavier Anderson, 25, of Philippi, and “immediately observed a young child” … “partially sitting” and “partially hanging on the front passenger,” identified as Elizabeth Gregory, 30, of Junior deputies said.

Deputies then located six additional children in the back seat of the vehicle who were not “secured in required seatbelts, booster seats, or car seats,” according to the complaint. The complaint said the children’s ages ranged from three to 15 years old.

Anderson and Gregory have each been charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.