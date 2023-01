A 911 hang up call had deputies dispatched to what turned into a house fire.

Officials in Brooke County say they are fighting a fire from across the street of the McKinleyville Fire House.

No address of the house was given at this time.

Bethany Pike, Wellsburg, Franklin, and McKinleyville volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

Officials say they are no reported injuries at this time.

