Not a lot of people can say that they randomly found a message in a bottle but for Greg Penny Prudich and his family that’s exactly what they did.

Greg Penny Prudich posted on Facebook that while cleaning a pile of brush that had been there for many years on their property, they found a nearly buried glass bottle.

To their surprise inside the bottle contained a letter from 1982.

Prudich wrote, “That bottle waited 40 years for us to find it and pull the message. Just another great day on this wonderful journey of our family.”

The letter, addressed from Charleston West Virginia, was simple. The message said they were “putting the note and bottle into the water to see how it will get”. It also instructed the person who would find the bottle to reply with their own letter stating their name, address, and age.

Prudich mentioned in the Facebook post that they have found the person who wrote the message and have communicated.

