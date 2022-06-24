30 years after being ‘found’ in a West Virginia cave, Weekly World News is pushing for a bat boy national holiday.

On June 23, 1992, Weekly World News published a cover story ‘Bat Boy Found in Cave’ and the rest was history.

The half-bat, half-human went viral before viral was a word. Bat Boy has been featured in numerous TV shows and films such as The Simpsons, American Dad, The Boys, 12 Monkeys, and many others.

Leaders of the Bat Boy holiday movement are urging all supporters to contact their elected

representatives to voice support for a National Holiday to honor Bat Boy and his achievements and to demonstrate support for cryptids of all shapes and sizes.

On Thursday, Weekly World News published a special tribute page to honor the 30-year anniversary.