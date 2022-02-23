A public college in central West Virginia is now a university. Both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature have unanimously voted to approve Glenville State’s university designation.

Glenville State College was founded in 1872 in Glenville to provide instruction and practice for school teachers.

It grew into a full four-year college by 1931.

After the vote, Glenville State President Dr. Mark A. Manchin said the transition to university status marks another “significant milestone in the trajectory” of the institution of 1,500 students.

The first graduate-level program offered at Glenville State will be the Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction.