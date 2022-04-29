CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Lewis County authorities are looking for the driver of a truck who struck a West Virginia Division of Highways worker on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before speeding off.

Craig Howell was working at the intersection of US 119/US 33 and Court Avenue in Weston at about 8 p.m. when a truck ran the flashing red warning signal and struck Howell, according to WVDOH State Safety Officer Shane Hudnall.

The driver stopped to say he didn’t see Howell, then hopped back in his vehicle and fled the scene.

Howell was taken by a supervisor to the hospital where he was treated and released for injuries to his leg. Hudnall said Howell’s injuries appeared to be minor.

Authorities are looking for a late model black pickup truck that may have been damaged from the accident. Weston police are investigating.

“This is a perfect example as to why it is imperative to pay attention in work zones,” Hudnall said. “Road work can be performed at any time day or night. Thanks to the quick reaction of our employee, he wasn’t severely injured.



“Don’t be distracted,” Hudnall said. “Stay off your phone, pay attention to the signs, lights, and our employees.”