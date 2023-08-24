A local West Virginia Volunteer Fire Department has been decertified.

Officials say the West Virginia Fire Commission has concluded their meeting and voted to decertify Bethany Pike VFD.

The next step in the process is for The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s attorney to start the paperwork. Once completed they will receive the final decertification notice.

What decertification means is that Bethany Pike VFD can not respond to any calls.

Officials say Bethany Pike VFD was recently warned that they would be decertified if they didn’t comply with the fire commission

Officials say the McKinleyville VFD has been taking over the calls for Bethany Pike VFD.

Bethany Pike VFD can be recertified but officials say it will be a long process.