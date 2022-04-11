WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an alarm drop at the Par Mar convenience store in Hannibal Ohio on April 9, 2022.

Before arriving on the scene the Monroe County Dispatch called the Par Mar and an unknown male answered the phone claiming to be a worker staying over for the night shift but after a short conversation the male hung up on the dispatcher.

Monroe County requested assistance from New Martinsville PD to try and locate the subject before arriving on the scene themselves.

Chief Cecil and Sgt Estep from the New Martinsville PD located the male subject near the on-ramp of the bridge on the Ohio side and detained him until Monroe County Road Units and the Detective Unit arrived on the scene.

The suspect was identified as Johnnie Sexton of Wheeling, WV, and was observed to have stolen items from the Par Mar.

Sexton was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail where he is currently being held on theft, criminal damaging, and criminal trepass.