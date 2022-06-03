Something wicked this way comes…The Resort at Glade Springs and Murder and Merriment have teamed up to bring a Wizarding Weekend you won’t forget to West Virginia.

Wizarding Weekend is back but this time the dark forces have made their way into the Wizarding School of West Virginia and the students must solve a murder.

This is no ordinary Murder Mystery Weekend. Wizards and Witches must assemble for a three part series: A gathering on the Quidditch fields, a feast in the Great Hall, and a breakfast banquet to finish.

Students are also invited to a social hour before dinner to try magical inspired cocktail recipes and attend Wizard School Trivia following the dinner.

Each student will receive a school notebook to write spells and observations in during their weekend.

This event can be purchased as a ticketing event for all three murder mystery events including dinner and breakfast or this event can be purchased as an overnight stay with the Wizarding Weekend Package.

Students are encouraged to dress in their favorite wizarding wardrobes for the event.

Schedule of events included in your ticket/stay:

Saturday:

Three-part series Magic and Murder series “Henry Potter and the Vanishing” starting at 4 p.m. in the Hotel & Conference Center.

Witches and Wizards cocktail hour at 5 p.m.

Great Hall Feast at 6 p.m. in Bright Ballroom

Harry Potter Trivia in the Rotunda after dinner at 9 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday:

Themed brunch time in the Bright Ballroom at 11 a.m.

Visit Wizarding Weekend of WV on Facebook for tickets and more information.