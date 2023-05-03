RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Appalachian Power lineman who died after being injured on the job in Raleigh County has been identified.

According to the Line Life Foundation, 40-year-old Robbie Key, of Nicholas County, died while working to restore power in Raleigh County.

They say Key had a wife and two children.

The Line Life Foundation says there is a lineman accident every five days and one death around every 12 days.

There is a t-shirt fundraiser in honor of Key. You can find it by clicking here.

The Wilderness Fire Department says there is a line of AEP trucks honoring Key along Route 19.