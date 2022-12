CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Cabell County.

Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf. The car is described as a white, four-door Toyota Corolla with a license plate of 33G810.

Mila Carf

Shana Carf

If you have information, call 911 or the West Virginia State Police.