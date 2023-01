The hit tv show American Pickers is coming back to West Virginia.

According to the Got A Pick Facebook page, American Pickers will be back in West Virginia in March.

American Pickers says they are looking for large, private, junky, rusty collections.

If anyone has collections and wants to be featured they can contact American Pickers at ‪(646) 493-2184‬ or email americanpickers@cineflix.com.

No stores will be considered for the TV show.