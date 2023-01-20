WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A big step for companies that want renewable energy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Public Service Commission just approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities.

The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer requires that 20% of its energy sources, come from renewables.

Appalachian Power External Affairs Manager, Joelle Moray says this approval will open so many doors.

“This allows economic development agencies, the state of West Virginia, as well as utilities to go out and attract large companies to relocate and operation to West Virginia. Because now we have the option of offering them renewable energy and that is what a lot of these companies want. “ JOELLE MORAY – EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MGR APPALACHIAN POWER

She says with this approval there is still no impact to costumer rates whatsoever.