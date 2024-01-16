CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A mild controversy is brewing over teaching about the Holocaust in West Virginia schools. There is wide agreement that the lessons should be taught, but at what grade level?

Right now, it’s possible anyone younger than eighth grade would not be taught about the Holocaust, at least at school.

When the Senate was gaveled into session Monday, members received a copy of Senate Bill 448.

It would require that lessons about the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of millions of Jews, be taught in West Virginia public schools. But the bill’s author, State Sen. Mike Oliverio, (R) Monongalia, intends that to mean, in eighth grade and through high school.

Critics who support the lessons say the age level should be completely up to teachers. But the bill sponsor, says some kids are just too young.

“I think we need to be sensitive to the fact that these are complex issues, these are emotional issues. And we want to introduce them in a timely manner, and age-appropriate manner. And that’s what this is really trying to accomplish,” said Oliverio.

“It’s more big government from the Republicans here at the statehouse, trying to inserting themselves into the classroom and telling teachers what the can and can’t teach,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha and State Democratic Party Chairman.

The official position of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, is that it’s okay to teach lessons on the Holocaust from sixth grade and higher. It’s possible the West Virginia bill could be amended to provide for that.

For now, the Holocaust teaching bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education where it will be debated before there is ever a vote on the Senate Floor.