Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia?
Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour.
With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs.
A list of the top 50 can be read below.
To watch the journey of how the men got to the top 50 best hog locations in West Virginia, click here.
- Bogey’s Driving Range- Tornado
- Trail 12 BBQ- Gilbert
- Dutch Haus Restaurant- Lewisburg
- Yokum’s Grill- Seneca Rocks
- Wingo’s Grill- Matewan
- Galaxy Lanes- Charleston
- The Pitch- Dunbar
- Lloyd’s Restaurant- Sutton
- Hometown Hotdogs- Westobver
- Jimbo’s Place- Elkins
- Woody’s Restaurant- Fairmont
- The Market- Hinton
- Tom’s Carry Out- Oak Hill
- Dem 2 Brothers- Charleston
- Greenbrier Grille & Lodge- Marlinton
- Super Weenier- Charleston
- The Root Beer Shack- Parkersburg
- Drummy’s- Saint Albans
- East End Pub- Parkersburg
- Jim’s Drive In- Lewisburg
- Cafe One Ten- Oak Hill
- Gad Dam Brewing- Summersville
- Farley’s Hurricane
- Swiftwarer Cafe- Charleston
- Sherry Bo’s Diner- Delbarton
- Cantrell At Our House- Fayetville
- T & L Hot Dogs- Weston
- Trivillions- Charleston
- The Beak Cafe- Huntington
- Maria’s Drive In- Delbarton
- 1st & Main Burgers & Fries- Point Pleasant
- Bammy’s- Saint Albans
- Shima’s- Nitro
- Top Spot Country Cookin’- Sissonville
- Miss Wanda’s- Williamson
- Sutton Lake Marina- Sutton
- Almost Heaven Smokehouse- Slaty Fork
- Frostbite Dairy Bar- Clendewin
- Tee Dawgs- Charles Town
- Tubby’s Cafe- Clarksburg
- Connie’s Corner- Chester
- Dairy Winkle- Charleston
- Hillbilly Hot Dog- Lesage
- Fat Eddie’s- Summersville
- Little’s Cafe- Madison
- K-80’s Danville
- Gene’s Beer Garden- Morgantown
- The Oakford Diner- Richwood
- Almost Heaven- Harper’s Ferry
- Town Hill Tavern- Morgantown