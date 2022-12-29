Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia?

Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour.

With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs.

A list of the top 50 can be read below.

To watch the journey of how the men got to the top 50 best hog locations in West Virginia, click here.

  1. Bogey’s Driving Range- Tornado
  2. Trail 12 BBQ- Gilbert
  3. Dutch Haus Restaurant- Lewisburg
  4. Yokum’s Grill- Seneca Rocks
  5. Wingo’s Grill- Matewan
  6. Galaxy Lanes- Charleston
  7. The Pitch- Dunbar
  8. Lloyd’s Restaurant- Sutton
  9. Hometown Hotdogs- Westobver
  10. Jimbo’s Place- Elkins
  11. Woody’s Restaurant- Fairmont
  12. The Market- Hinton
  13. Tom’s Carry Out- Oak Hill
  14. Dem 2 Brothers- Charleston
  15. Greenbrier Grille & Lodge- Marlinton
  16. Super Weenier- Charleston
  17. The Root Beer Shack- Parkersburg
  18. Drummy’s- Saint Albans
  19. East End Pub- Parkersburg
  20. Jim’s Drive In- Lewisburg
  21. Cafe One Ten- Oak Hill
  22. Gad Dam Brewing- Summersville
  23. Farley’s Hurricane
  24. Swiftwarer Cafe- Charleston
  25. Sherry Bo’s Diner- Delbarton
  26. Cantrell At Our House- Fayetville
  27. T & L Hot Dogs- Weston
  28. Trivillions- Charleston
  29. The Beak Cafe- Huntington
  30. Maria’s Drive In- Delbarton
  31. 1st & Main Burgers & Fries- Point Pleasant
  32. Bammy’s- Saint Albans
  33. Shima’s- Nitro
  34. Top Spot Country Cookin’- Sissonville
  35. Miss Wanda’s- Williamson
  36. Sutton Lake Marina- Sutton
  37. Almost Heaven Smokehouse- Slaty Fork
  38. Frostbite Dairy Bar- Clendewin
  39. Tee Dawgs- Charles Town
  40. Tubby’s Cafe- Clarksburg
  41. Connie’s Corner- Chester
  42. Dairy Winkle- Charleston
  43. Hillbilly Hot Dog- Lesage
  44. Fat Eddie’s- Summersville
  45. Little’s Cafe- Madison
  46. K-80’s Danville
  47. Gene’s Beer Garden- Morgantown
  48. The Oakford Diner- Richwood
  49. Almost Heaven- Harper’s Ferry
  50. Town Hill Tavern- Morgantown