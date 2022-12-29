Who has the best hot dog in West Virginia?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three men decided to take a road trip and make a West Virginia Hot Dog Tour.

With a two year tour and with 284 hot dogs eaten the men said they have narrowed down the Top 50 best West Virginia Style Hot Dogs.

A list of the top 50 can be read below.

To watch the journey of how the men got to the top 50 best hog locations in West Virginia, click here.