Ready to head to Flavortown?

According to Guy Fieri one restaurant makes the Flavortown list.

Guy Fieri recently released the best diners, drive in and dive restaurant in every state.

In West Virginia the nod goes to Hillbilly Hot Dogs in Lesage.

The list calls Hillbilly Hot Dogs one of the most unique eateries on this entire list.

The following is the write up about Hillbilly Hot Dogs:

From the inside of old school buses in the middle of a makeshift junk yard, a husband and wife are creating some of the most seriously outrageous and delicious hot dog combos, like Pine-Appalachian Dog with BBQ sauce, country ham, and crushed pineapple or the Motham Dog, which is deep fried and topped with chili sauce, thousand islands dressing and onion rings. And don’t forget the almost one-pound Homewrecker, a deep-fried treat that Guy Fieri enjoyed on the show. The Best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant In Every State



For those of you that live near Ohio and Pennsylvania can check out these two locations that made the list.

Ohio- Lucky’s Cafe in Cleveland .

Pennsylvania: Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat in Philadelphia.

You can see the full list here.