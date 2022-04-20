BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) Bethany Memorial Church is holding a Benefit for Ukrainian Relief in West Virginia on Thursday, April 21st from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu will consist of lasagne, vegetarian lasagne, salad, fresh bread, Ukrainian deserts, water, pop, coffee, and hot tea. You can dine in or take out

It will be $10 for adults and $5 for Bethany students and kids under 12-years-old, cash or check only.

Gift baskets and other items will be available for raffle along with a 50/50 raffle to which the winners will be drawn at 7 p.m., the winners do not have to be present.