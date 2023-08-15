Bob Huggins, the former basketball coach for West Virginia University, was put on probation after he was arrested for DUI in June.

Huggins was scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh on Thursday for a formal arraignment but that was canceled after he agreed to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) for first-time DUI offenders.

The 12-month probation includes:

Driver license suspension for at least 60 days

Payment of all court costs

Complete a 12.5-hour “Alcohol Highway Safety School” class

Must complete alcohol treatment following the CRN (Court Reporting Network) assessment.

Huggins can have the probation terminated if all the conditions are complete after 6 months.

Huggins has already paid in court costs and fees including the $300 for the alcohol safety program which added up to $2,810.

The former coach was charged with DUI in Pittsburgh on June 16, 2023.

According to a police report, officers observed Huggins operating a black SUV just before 8:30 p.m. That vehicle was in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, and officers noted that the driver’s side door was open and that the vehicle had a “flat and shredded tire.”

Officers then directed Huggins to move the vehicle off the road. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the vehicle, they activated their lights and pulled him over. They later performed a standard field sobriety test, which he failed. Huggins was then placed in custody.