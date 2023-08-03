In a report from MetroNews, former West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins had a “settlement demand” email sent to WVU by Huggins’ attorney David Campbell.

Allegedly in the email, Huggins wanted to be paid $1.25 million in two installments, have health insurance covered until April 20, 2024, be made “Emeritus Head Coach” with payment to be negotiated, have his old office back, agree to a non-disparagement so each party would not bad mouth each other, and agree to a joint statement to the public.

General Counsel Stephanie Taylor allegedly responded saying the best interest of both parties is to find a civil resolution but WVU allegedly rejected Huggins’s request to be “Emeritus Head Coach” and to have his old office back.

WVU also allegedly was willing to have Huggins as an “ambassador” for the college but after three years passed and Huggins agreed to terms such as: admitting he did resign and won’t argue that he did leave the position, promising to never try to be the WVU basketball head coach again or interfere with the program and WVU sports, and to do nothing that would have a negative effect on WVU.

Allegedly WVU was willing to pay Huggins the 1.25 million and agree to a non-disparagement in an email following up.

Campbell allegedly responded saying Huggins, ” is not going to sign any documents at this time due to lack of consideration so we will have to move forward with the pay structure under the Amendment to the Employment Agreement.”

As of this time, WVU has not responded back according to MetroNews.

Huggins was charged with DUI in Pittsburgh on June 16, 2023.

According to a police report, officers observed Huggins operating a black SUV just before 8:30 p.m. That vehicle was in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, and officers noted that the driver’s side door was open and that the vehicle had a “flat and shredded tire.”

Officers then directed Huggins to move the vehicle off the road. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the vehicle, they activated their lights and pulled him over. They later performed a standard field sobriety test, which he failed. Huggins was then placed in custody.

Huggins is expected to be in court again on August 17 at 8 am.