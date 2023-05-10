West Virginia head basketball coach, Bob Huggins, is expected to coach next season with the Mountaineers after using an anti-gay slur on a radio interview.

According to ESPN Pete Thamel, Huggins is expected to have a significant suspension, take sensitivity training, and have his salary reduced by a million dollars.

ESPN says Huggins makes $4.2 million a year and will be reduced to $3.2 million, and ESPN says this is one of the biggest reductions in college.

President Gordon Gee and Huggins allegedly met and discussed the anti-gay slur according to ESPN.

WVU has made no official statement at this time. An official comment from West Virginia is expected later today.

During a call to Cincinnati radio station WLW, Huggins, a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player from Xavier, a Jesuit school and the Bearcats’ crosstown rival.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins said. “I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.”

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

You can listen to the audio, posted by Awful Announcing on Twitter, by clicking here.

Bob Huggins released a statement through the WVU Men’s Basketball Twitter page.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.” BOB HUGGINS, WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HEAD MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH

West Virginia University released the following statement: