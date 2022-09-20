UPDATE (1:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): First responders tell WOWK that the accident happened on private property. The man who fell into the river on Sunday night was doing some grading work in his yard when the accident happened.

UPDATE: Emergency crews have located the body of a man who fell into the Kanawha River Sunday night.

According to metro 911 dispatchers, crews found the man’s body around midnight, about 3 hours after a neighbor saw him go over a 30-foot drop in a bobcat utility vehicle. Kanawha county medics, Chesapeake police and fire, and the Belle and Marmet fire departments were part of the search.

No names have been released yet, we’ll keep you updated once we know more.

CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) – Rescue crews on boats are searching for a man who may have gone into the Kanawha River in Chesapeake Sunday night.

This is in the 11800 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Dispatchers got the call just after 9 p.m.

A neighbor said a man on a bobcat utility vehicle may gone into the river.

The concern is that there’s a 30-foot drop there.

Kanawha County medics, Chesapeake Police and Fire, and the Belle and Marmet fire departments are there.