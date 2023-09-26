CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The body of a woman found along the side of a road in Charleston earlier this year has now been identified.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the FBI National Index System identified the woman as 31-year-old Tamber Bernelle Johnson, of Falling Waters in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

Johnson’s body was first discovered on Feb. 21, 2023, by inmates who were cleaning trash in the area of West Virginia International Yeager Airport along Greenbrier Street. CPD said at the time her body was found under a blanket.

Just days later, the CPD released sketches of Johnson’s tattoos in hopes the designs would help identify her.

The CPD says the medical examiner’s report on Johnson’s death has not yet come back. However, police say they do not suspect foul play at this time. They say Johnson did not have any signs of trauma or broken bones.