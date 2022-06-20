According to West Virginia deputies, two bodies were found over the weekend in the Kanawha River.

Deputies say they received a call from witnesses who were fishing that an adult female and male child had drowned in the Kanawha River after the witnesses said the child had gone up to a large SUV to turn off the headlights.

That’s when, deputies say, the vehicle rolled down the boat ramp with the child inside.

The vehicle struck the adult female but she was able to rescue the child from inside the vehicle before both of them went under the water.

Investigators learned the female was the aunt of the child and they had been at the boat ramp fishing.

Deputies say they were able to recover both bodies.

The woman was identified as Michelle Godsey, 31, from Ohio.

The 6-year-old was identified as Deonco Howard from Dunbar, West Virginia.