West Virginia native Brad Paisley is about to release a new album called “Sons of the Mountains” and on Wednesday he released a short video of him interviewing a West Virginia man about the opioid crisis.

Paisley sat down with Cliff Massey, from Fayetteville, West Virginia.

In the Facebook caption, Paisley says, “I’ve got a couple of songs coming out this weekend and there’s some folks from West Virginia that I went up and interviewed about the Opioid crisis. I want you to get to know them and hear their story ahead of time.”

In the video, Massey says he’s been in recovery since June 16, 2014.

“The best way I found to treat it is trying to be involved in helping other people,” Massey said in the video.

You can watch the short video, here :

“Sons of the Mountains” will be Paisley’s first album since 2017 and is expected to be released this Fall. Paisley will release four new songs this Friday.