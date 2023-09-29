Brad Paisley released four new songs on Friday from his newest album, which is expected to be released this Fall, “Son of The Mountains.”

Paisley is also set to release a music video for the title track “Son of The Mountains” on Friday at 1:35 p.m.

Before the new music was released at midnight on Friday morning, Paisley made a statement on his social media channels.

“To do these new songs, I had to go home. Back to that wild, free, beautiful, and also tragic place. So many emotions here for me. From the highs of the New River Gorge Bridge to the lows of an abandoned coal mine, we poured a lot into these,” said Paisley.

Paisley also said,” Son of The Mountains, which is the wild and free-spirited look at the mentality of where I’m from. Then the other side of the coin, which is the medicine will, which is the way we have dealt with the fact that is the epicenter of the opioid crisis. Where I’m from has been under attack.”

On Paisley’s social channels, throughout the week he has been featuring people from West Virginia, who were interviewed by Paisley himself, talking about how they have dealt with the opioid crisis.

One of the songs features Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, called “Same Here.”

“Sons of the Mountains” is his 13th studio album. Paisley grew up in Glen Dale, West Virginia and went on to have a successful country music career. He won three Grammy awards, sold more than 11 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

You can listen to the four new songs from “Son of The Mountains” on any music streaming platform.

You can watch the music video for “Son of The Mountains.” here.