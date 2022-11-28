Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – After a rainy and breezy Sunday, our next dose of wind and rain is set to return Tuesday night through the beginning of Wednesday with the advancement of a cold front.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Setup:

A strong center of low pressure that is currently in the Rocky Mountain Region will strengthen as it approaches the Ohio Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A statewide view of radar.

A strengthening low will draw added moisture from The Gulf of Mexico and influence the our region with a return of rain showers and possible thunderstorms around midnight of Wednesday. The initial wave of rain could also have breezy winds embedded with any thunderstorms.

A look at Predictor with the leading edge of rain approaching through early Wednesday morning.

Cause For Concern for Ohio and West Virginia

Instances of convection could fire up breezy winds embedded within any thunderstorms that develop along with brief downpours.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the bulk of severe weather to our southeast, although breezy winds and downpours are possible in our region.

SPC outlook for Wednesday.

Wind gusts could approach 40-45 mph early in the event.

A cooling trend after the frontal passage will shift winds to the northwest and plummet temperatures through the afternoon/evening hours of Wednesday.

Rain totals through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Weather models are in general agreement about rainfall. Totals will between a quarter to a half inch with locally higher amount possible within thunderstorms.

The main concern from this system will be breezy winds.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will keep an eye on this developing system and will alert you on air, online, and through social media with updates.