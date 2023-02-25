Medical marijuana is legal in West Virginia, but where can you legally smoke it? (Credit: Getty Images)

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – Medical cannabis use has been legal in West Virginia since 2017, but many residents still have questions about where they can legally partake in it.

In West Virginia, recreational marijuana use is illegal, but lawmakers legalized the use of medical marijuana in 2017 with certain restrictions in place. Two years later, the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act allowed the state to begin registering patients for its medical marijuana program. But where can those patients consume their legal weed?

Like most states in the U.S., the public use of marijuana in West Virginia, medical or otherwise, is also illegal, according to the telehealth platform Elevate Holistics. In other words, you can’t smoke or consume your weed in public places, vehicles, or rental properties where the landlord has stated that it is a smoke-free property.

So can West Virginians with a medical marijuana license smoke in their yard? If you don’t own the property, then it’s entirely up to the landlord. However, if you own your home, then the residence is considered private property, meaning you can smoke your weed in your yard.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the medical use of cannabis products is legal in 37 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia as of Feb. 3, 2022.